Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PCEF

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 11% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Standard Ventures, up about 31.7% and shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 30.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, down about 7.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III, lower by about 15%, and shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund, lower by about 14.9% on the day.

