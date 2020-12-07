Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceanagold, up about 30.2% and shares of Kinross Gold, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Franks International, lower by about 6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.