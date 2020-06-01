Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, NANR

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 9.8% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF, down about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Corteva, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Cameco, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.