Markets
MUX

Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, NANR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 9.8% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF, down about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Corteva, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Cameco, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, NANR
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, NANR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MUX EXK CTVA NANR GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular