In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 7.4% and shares of Liberty Gold, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.