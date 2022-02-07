Markets

Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 7.4% and shares of Liberty Gold, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MLPA
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NS WES MLPA GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular