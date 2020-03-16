Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITB

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 11.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alamos Gold, up about 17% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 11.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 13.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Lumber Liquidators lower by about 28.8%, and shares of M.D.C. Holdings, lower by about 24.6% on the day.

