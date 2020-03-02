Monday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, FGD

In trading on Monday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 14.3% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund ETF, down about 0.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Intelsat, lower by about 7%, and shares of Macys, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

