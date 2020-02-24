Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Monday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Iamgold, up about 16.1% and shares of New Gold, up about 11.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 11.3% on the day.

