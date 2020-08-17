Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, KBWB

In trading on Monday, the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), up about 11.6% and shares of Drdgold (DRD), up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), down about 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Wells Fargo (WFC), lower by about 3%, and shares of CIT Group (CIT), lower by about 2.9% on the day.

