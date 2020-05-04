Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, ITA

In trading on Monday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Buenaventura Mining, up about 6.5% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Astronics, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

