Markets
BVN

Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, ITA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Buenaventura Mining, up about 6.5% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Astronics, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, ITA
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: GDX, ITA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BVN GFI ATRO ITA GDX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular