Monday's ETF Movers: FXO, GDX

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Alliance, up about 9.3% and shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Centerra Gold, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Silvercorp Metals, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

