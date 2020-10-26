Monday's ETF Movers: FPE, XOP

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SLMBP, up about 19.5% and shares of Enstar Group, up about 0.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 4.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Ovintiv, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Apache, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

