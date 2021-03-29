Monday's ETF Movers: FNX, CQQQ

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FNX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mosaic (MOS), up about 4.9% and shares of Coty (COTY), up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), down about 2.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Oneconnect Financial Technology (OCFT), lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Baidu (BIDU), lower by about 3.8% on the day.

