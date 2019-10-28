Markets
WUBA

Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 58.COM (WUBA), up about 5.1% and shares of Sina (SINA), up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), lower by about 4.4%, and shares of First Majestic Silver (FR.CA), lower by about 4.2% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WUBA SINA PAAS SIL CQQQ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular