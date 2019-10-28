Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 58.COM (WUBA), up about 5.1% and shares of Sina (SINA), up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), lower by about 4.4%, and shares of First Majestic Silver (FR.CA), lower by about 4.2% on the day.

