In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.1% and shares of Joyy, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, off about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, lower by about 3.4%, and shares of MFA Financial, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, REM

