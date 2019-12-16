Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IXC

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Baidu (BIDU), up about 3.5% and shares of Weibo (WB), up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC), off about 3.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of National Oilwell Varco (NOV), up by about 0.2%, and shares of Oneok (OKE), up by about 0.3% on the day.

