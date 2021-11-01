Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ICF

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili, up about 8.5% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, off about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Mid-america Apartment Communities, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of UDR, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

