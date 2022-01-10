Monday's ETF Movers: BBH, ARKF

In trading on Monday, the Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Moderna, up about 8.1% and shares of Biontech, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of BILL.COM Holdings, lower by about 8%, and shares of Draftkings, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

