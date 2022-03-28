In trading on Monday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 7.7% and shares of Tesla, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, off about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Consol Energy, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKW, XME

