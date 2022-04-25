In trading on Monday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 9% and shares of Cerus, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF, off about 5.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Schlumberger, lower by about 9.7%, and shares of Halliburton, lower by about 9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKK, RYE

