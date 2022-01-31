In trading on Monday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 16% and shares of Skillz, up about 14.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Oceaneering International, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Oil States International, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKK, OIH

