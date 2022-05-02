In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Accolade, up about 26% and shares of Castle Biosciences, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, down about 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Global Payments, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, PBUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.