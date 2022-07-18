Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: ARKF, VPU

In trading on Monday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 15.2% and shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 13.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Utilities ETF, down about 0.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Clearway Energy, lower by about 2.1%, and shares of Clearway Energy, lower by about 2% on the day.

