Monday's ETF Movers: ARKF, QVML

In trading on Monday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roblox, up about 19.5% and shares of Mercadolibre, up about 11.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Fox, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Charles Schwab, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

