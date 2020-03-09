Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: AOK, MLPA

In trading on Monday, the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southwestern Energy, up about 21% and shares of EQT, up about 20.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 18.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 31.3%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 28.5% on the day.

