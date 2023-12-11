Monday’s Cotton Trade Starting in Black, but Off Highs

The AM cotton market is 39 to 24 points higher so far, though March contracts have backed off their overnight high by 60 points. Cotton futures closed Friday ~20 points off their lows, but still 58 to 115 points in the red. The March contract had printed a 200 point range from -147 to +54 points. The March contract completed the week with a net 2 cent gain.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report had managed money funds net long 1,534 contracts stronger to 2,229. Commercial cotton hedgers were adding short hedges for a 2.9k contract stronger net short of 41,204 contracts.

USDA’s monthly data cut cotton yield by 18 lbs/acre to 765 – now the weakest since 2003, though similar to 2015. That reduced supply by 310k bales to 12.78 million. USDA cut domestic use by 150k, and lowered the unaccounted line, for a net 100k bale tighter carryout of 3.1 million bales.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed there were 60,915 bales sold at spot this week at an average price of 75.86 cents. That had the season’s total cash sale up to 261,362 bales, compared to 108.7k last season. The Seam marked the 12/7 cotton sale at 41,271 bales – the most for a single day since Jan 19th 2022. The Cotlook A Index for 12/7 was 89.95 cents. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points to 63.63 cents/lb. ICE stocks were shown at 6,186 bales for 12/7.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.44, down 115 points, currently up 21 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 82.04, down 103 points, currently up 24 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.45, down 84 points, currently up 7 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.