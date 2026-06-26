monday.com's CRO Sells 838 Shares — Business Is Working, but the Stock Has a Case of the Mondays

Key Points

838 Ordinary Shares sold.

The transaction represented 45.10% of Case's direct holdings.

All shares disposed were held directly.

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On June 15, 2026, George James Case, CRO of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY), reported the sale of 838 Ordinary Shares for a transaction value of approximately $66,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 838 Transaction value ~$66K Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,020 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$79K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($78.77); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($77.26).

Key questions

How did the structure of this transaction relate to derivative equity awards?

The transaction involved exercising 1,858 options, with 838 Ordinary Shares sold immediately to fund tax obligations, while the remaining shares increased direct ownership.

The transaction involved exercising 1,858 options, with 838 Ordinary Shares sold immediately to fund tax obligations, while the remaining shares increased direct ownership. What was the impact on Case's direct ownership in Ordinary Shares?

Case's direct holdings in Ordinary Shares decreased by 45.10%, from 1,858 shares to 1,020 shares following the transaction.

Case's direct holdings in Ordinary Shares decreased by 45.10%, from 1,858 shares to 1,020 shares following the transaction. Does Case still maintain a substantial economic interest in monday.com Ltd?



How does the transaction align with recent activity and available share capacity?

With direct holdings reduced to 1,020 shares, the magnitude of the sale reflects the diminished pool of available Ordinary Shares for disposition rather than a discretionary moderation in trading cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 2,508 Revenue (TTM) $1.30 billion Net income (TTM) $119.35 million 1-year price change -76.8%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers monday.com Work OS, a configurable cloud-native platform for work management, project coordination, CRM, and other business applications.

Provides scalable software solutions and support services to organizations of varying sizes.

Serves a global client base that includes enterprises, SMBs, government agencies, educational institutions, and specialized business units.

monday.com Ltd. operates at scale as a leading provider of customizable work management software, leveraging a modular platform strategy to address diverse organizational needs. The company’s focus on intuitive, visual workflows and robust customer support positions it competitively in the global SaaS application market. Its ability to serve a broad spectrum of industries and geographies underpins its growth and resilience.

What this transaction means for investors

Since this was a mandatory tax sale, the filing tells you nothing about Case's conviction in the stock. monday.com has built something genuinely difficult to replicate: a platform flexible enough that a marketing team, a dev shop, and a construction company can all use it without feeling like they're running the same software. That configurability is the moat. It's what has allowed monday to push upmarket into enterprise without abandoning SMB, and it's why retention metrics tend to hold even when the broader SaaS environment softens. The competitive pressure from Microsoft and Salesforce is real, but neither has matched monday's ease of customization at the team level. The business has made real progress — margins are improving and the CRM and service management products are gaining traction — but the stock has shed roughly 70% over five years, and that kind of sustained decline is a signal worth respecting. A P/E of 29 isn't stretched by SaaS standards, but cheap relative to peers means little if sentiment stays cold. The business may well be turning a corner; the stock may take longer to show it than most investors want to wait. That gap is reason enough for me to pass for now.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monday.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.