Monday.Com Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MNDY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Monday.Com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $5,137,136, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $160,600.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $325.0 for Monday.Com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monday.Com stands at 879.5, with a total volume reaching 2,203.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monday.Com, situated within the strike price corridor from $260.0 to $325.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monday.Com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.6 $30.8 $32.01 $300.00 $4.8M 2.6K 1.5K MNDY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.8 $12.8 $13.2 $290.00 $132.0K 1.5K 222 MNDY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $51.0 $47.1 $51.0 $320.00 $127.5K 202 25 MNDY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.1 $7.6 $7.6 $260.00 $38.0K 271 108 MNDY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $28.2 $24.4 $28.2 $295.00 $32.2K 182 36

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monday.Com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Monday.Com With a trading volume of 1,402,589, the price of MNDY is down by -18.23%, reaching $265.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $331.6666666666667.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Monday.Com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

