Monday.com results and outlook did not meet high expectations, says Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer says Monday.com (MNDY) delivered “solid” Q3 results, but with “the smallest beat on record” and only in-line Q4 guidance. While the firm remains positive with a longer-term view, the results and outlook “did not meet high expectations and could weigh on the shares until a clearer 2025 view emerges,” the analyst tells investors. Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating and $325 price target on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MNDY:
- Cigna drops pursuit of Humana: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Cigna climbs after confirming not pursuing Humana deal
- MNDY Earnings: monday.com Gains on Robust Q3 Results
- Monday.com reports Q3 EPS 85c, consensus 63c
- Monday.com sees Q4 revenue $260M $262M , consensus $260.8M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.