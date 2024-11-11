Monday.com results and outlook did not meet high expectations, says Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer says Monday.com (MNDY) delivered “solid” Q3 results, but with “the smallest beat on record” and only in-line Q4 guidance. While the firm remains positive with a longer-term view, the results and outlook “did not meet high expectations and could weigh on the shares until a clearer 2025 view emerges,” the analyst tells investors. Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating and $325 price target on the shares.

