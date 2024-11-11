Monday.com reports Q3 EPS 85c, consensus 63c

Reports Q3 revenue $251M, consensus $246.09M..”monday.com (MNDY) had a strong Q3, driven by the team’s consistent execution as we focus on deepening our product capabilities and bolstering the platform to support customers of all sizes,” said monday.com co-founders and co-CEOs, Roy Mann and Eran Zinman. “Reaching $1 billion in ARR marks a major milestone in our journey as a company, and we are more excited than ever to enter this next stage of growth, building on the strong foundation we’ve established.” “We are very pleased with our results in Q3, with solid revenue growth and profitability, as well as improving retention trends as we continue to expand to larger customers,” said Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO. “As we look ahead to the rest of the year and into FY25, we are confident in our ability to build on this momentum and continue to deliver strong growth at scale.”

