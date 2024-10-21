News & Insights

Stocks
MNDY

Monday.com price target raised to $340 from $300 at Piper Sandler

October 21, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com (MNDY) to $340 from $300 on higher estimates, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that multi-product momentum that can help sustain 25%-30% top-line growth alongside 25%-30% free cash flow margins could justify further multiple expansion and EPS upside.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MNDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.