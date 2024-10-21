Monday.com price target raised to $340 from $300 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com (MNDY) to $340 from $300 on higher estimates, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that multi-product momentum that can help sustain 25%-30% top-line growth alongside 25%-30% free cash flow margins could justify further multiple expansion and EPS upside.

