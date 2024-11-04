Monday.com price target raised to $330 from $315 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com (MNDY) to $330 from $315 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes feedback on Q3 plus Elevate conference was consistently strong, indicative of bus momentum. Q3 setup appears achievable, and despite a +16% intra-quarter run-up, Wells continues to view Monday.com as a best-in-class SMID asset poised for durable growth.

