News & Insights

Stocks
MNDY

Monday.com price target raised to $310 from $295 at Canaccord

November 12, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com (MNDY) to $310 from $295 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said net revenue retention ticked up by a point sequentially, to 111%, helped along by record gross retention and price increases reaching more of the base, and customer additions in the firm’s $50K+ and $100K+ cohorts remained healthy, growing 40% and 44%, but there were signs of some softening trends elsewhere in the business, which is likely leading to the weakness in the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MNDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.