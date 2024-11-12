Monday.com price target raised to $270 from $265 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com (MNDY) to $270 from $265 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a solid quarter with upside across all key metrics. However, expectations were high into the print and in-line Q4 revenue guidance was a disappointment.
