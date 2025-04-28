Monday.com (MNDY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Monday.com (MNDY) reached $274.56, with a +0.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Shares of the project management software developer have appreciated by 10.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 14.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $275.66 million, indicating a 27.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.14% and +24.32%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.69% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Monday.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Monday.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 82.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.08.

We can also see that MNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

