Monday.com (MNDY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $247.40, moving -4.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Shares of the project management software developer witnessed a loss of 16.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 10.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $293.15 million, up 24.16% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.79 per share and a revenue of $1.22 billion, indicating changes of +8.29% and +25.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Monday.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.8, so one might conclude that Monday.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that MNDY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 27.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

