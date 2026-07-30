Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $88.16, moving -2.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.78%.

Shares of the project management software developer have appreciated by 18.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.65%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 10, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.14, reflecting a 4.59% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $354.95 million, indicating a 18.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.54 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, indicating changes of +3.18% and +19.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Monday.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Monday.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.68.

It is also worth noting that MNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.