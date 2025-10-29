Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Moves -2.28%: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $195.94, moving -2.28% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

The project management software developer's shares have seen an increase of 3.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 10, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 4.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $312.02 million, reflecting a 24.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.97 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, signifying shifts of +13.43% and +26.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.12.

Meanwhile, MNDY's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MNDY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.