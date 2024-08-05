Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $202.41, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

The the stock of project management software developer has fallen by 18.22% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.54, signifying a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $227.96 million, reflecting a 29.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $944.84 million, signifying shifts of +23.78% and +29.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Monday.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Monday.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.68.

Also, we should mention that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.