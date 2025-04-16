Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $250.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Shares of the project management software developer have depreciated by 2.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $275.04 million, indicating a 26.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of -6% and +24.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Monday.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Monday.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Monday.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.3. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.5 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

