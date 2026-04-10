Monday.com (MNDY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $58.81, moving -5.74% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

The project management software developer's stock has dropped by 15.21% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 10.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $338.9 million, up 20.07% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.26 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, representing changes of -3.18% and +18.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Monday.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.88.

Also, we should mention that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.