Monday.com (MNDY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $235.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

Shares of the project management software developer have depreciated by 14.35% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.96 million, indicating a 28.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $964.98 million, demonstrating changes of +72.97% and +32.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Monday.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Monday.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.53, so one might conclude that Monday.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MNDY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.