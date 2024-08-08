monday.com (MNDY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

monday.com MNDY is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 12.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $227.96 million, indicating an increase of 29.76% from the year-ago quarter. The company expects total revenues in the range of $226-$230 million, indicating year-over-year growth in the band of 29-31%.



The consensus estimate for MNDY’s earnings has remained steady at 54 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 31.71% from the year-ago quarter.

monday.com Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

monday.com Ltd. price-eps-surprise | monday.com Ltd. Quote

Factors to Note

MNDY’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in customer acquisition and expansion, especially with larger accounts. An increase in the adoption of new capabilities, including monday AI and monday workflows, is expected to have aided customer engagement.



The company also introduced an updated pricing model across its products, including monday work management, monday sales CRM and monday dev, which is likely to have aided top-line growth.



MNDY’s recent partnerships are likely to have positively impacted the company’s performance. It ended the first quarter with 223 active partners, 685 new referral partners and 468 marketplace apps, which are expected to have enhanced monday.com’s overall performance.



At the end of the first quarter, total monday sales CRM accounts increased to 16,976, representing 27% growth from the prior quarter. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Through a collaboration with Crunchbase, monday.com has made prospecting significantly easier. Users can now enter into the domain of a company in their Accounts board, and details, including industry, description and number of employees, will automatically appear.



The monday dev now includes unexpected detection with an “unplanned” column as a trigger for additional automation and workflows, which allows users to handle the state automatically. This is expected to have aided growth in total monday dev accounts. At the end of the first quarter, total monday dev accounts accelerated account growth.



In the first quarter, the company had 2,491 enterprise customers (>$50k ARR), up 48% from 1,683 customers in the previous year’s quarter. This growth was driven by strengthening enterprise-grade capabilities, including the rollout of mondayDB. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MNDY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Brinker International EAT has an Earnings ESP of +8.02% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Brinker International is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s earnings is pegged at $1.65 per share, indicating growth of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share, indicating a significant jump of 91.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +19.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Affirm is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s loss is pegged at 45 cents per share, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

