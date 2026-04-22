Monday.com (MNDY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $69.74, moving +2.77% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The project management software developer's stock has dropped by 6.23% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Monday.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 11, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 12.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $338.9 million, indicating a 20.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, signifying shifts of -5.68% and +18.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.2.

We can additionally observe that MNDY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.