Monday.com (MNDY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the latest trading day at $287.31, indicating a +0.51% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 4.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 4.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $245.48 million, up 29.75% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.76 per share and a revenue of $958.94 million, signifying shifts of +49.19% and +31.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Monday.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 103.43 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.25.

It's also important to note that MNDY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.