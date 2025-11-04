Monday.com (MNDY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $192.44, moving -6.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

The stock of project management software developer has risen by 8.72% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 10, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.89, indicating a 4.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $312.02 million, indicating a 24.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating changes of +13.43% and +26.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.61 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.38.

It is also worth noting that MNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.