Monday.com (MNDY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $225.08, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $227.96 million, up 29.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $944.84 million, demonstrating changes of +23.78% and +29.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 97.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.7.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

