Monday.com (MNDY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Monday.com (MNDY) reached $240.76, with a +1.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

The project management software developer's stock has climbed by 5.29% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

The upcoming earnings release of Monday.com will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 31.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $227.96 million, indicating a 29.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $944.84 million, representing changes of +23.78% and +29.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Monday.com holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Monday.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.12.

It's also important to note that MNDY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

