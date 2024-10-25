Monday.com (MNDY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Monday.com (MNDY) standing at $299.61, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Shares of the project management software developer have appreciated by 8.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 11, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.67 million, up 29.85% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and a revenue of $959.18 million, representing changes of +49.73% and +31.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.12% higher within the past month. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.

Also, we should mention that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

