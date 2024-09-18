Monday.com (MNDY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $261.17, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the project management software developer witnessed a loss of 3.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 4.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $245.56 million, reflecting a 29.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $959.02 million, which would represent changes of +49.19% and +31.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.72 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.23.

Investors should also note that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

