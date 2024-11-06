Monday.com management to meet virtually with KeyBanc

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 12 hosted by KeyBanc.
- Monday.com price target raised to $330 from $315 at Wells Fargo
- Monday.com price target raised to $340 from $300 at Piper Sandler
- Monday.com initiated with an Overweight at Capital One
- Jefferies Internet and software analyst to hold analyst/industry conference call
- Monday.com price target raised to $325 from $300 at Barclays
